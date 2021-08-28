Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 16,761 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of Edison International worth $67,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

