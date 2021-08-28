Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 3.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Equinix worth $113,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $824.81. The stock had a trading volume of 384,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,572. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $818.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

