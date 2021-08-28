Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $37,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 1,679,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,947. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.