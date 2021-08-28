Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 295,160 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,160 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $79,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 108.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after purchasing an additional 455,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

