Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.4 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $$57.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCDTF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

