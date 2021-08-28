RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. RED has a total market capitalization of $687,808.29 and approximately $20,621.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00354613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

