Red River Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red River Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1,394.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

