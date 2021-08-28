Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,039.26 or 0.99972406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00618980 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

