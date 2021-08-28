RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Hits $101.89 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $101.89 million and $1.81 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.00307394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00159942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00170104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

