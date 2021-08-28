Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,019 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $314.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

