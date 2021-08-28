Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.16 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

