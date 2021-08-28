Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

