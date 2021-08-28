Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

