Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

