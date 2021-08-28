Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

