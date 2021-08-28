Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $268.01 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

