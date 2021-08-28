Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327 in the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

