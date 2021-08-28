Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $2.85 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 528.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 73,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $78.66 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

