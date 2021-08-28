Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 359.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

