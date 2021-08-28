Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

EXC opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

