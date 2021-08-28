Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,643.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

