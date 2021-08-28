Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

EL opened at $340.82 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $341.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

