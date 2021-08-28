Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

