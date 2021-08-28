Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

