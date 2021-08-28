Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,118 shares of company stock valued at $992,477. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

