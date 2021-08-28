Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $205,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

