Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

