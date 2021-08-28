Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 178 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $824.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $818.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

