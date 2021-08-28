Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 264 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

REGN stock opened at $663.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.45. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.