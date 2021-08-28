Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $644.63

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 644.63 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 709.20 ($9.27). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 700.20 ($9.15), with a volume of 1,134,900 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

