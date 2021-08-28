Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Holdings Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 2,546.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,925 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTP. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTP opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

