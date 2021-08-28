Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the July 29th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RQHTF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 358,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,334. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 740.09% and a negative return on equity of 790.47%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

