renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.77 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $679.49 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $48,718.02 or 0.99974558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,947 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

