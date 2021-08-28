renDOGE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $590,898.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $887,010.22 and approximately $590,898.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

