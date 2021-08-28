Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in August

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,600 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 2,039,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.9 days.

RNECF stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

