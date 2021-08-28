Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5,098.50

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,098.50 ($66.61) and traded as high as GBX 5,310 ($69.38). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,295 ($69.18), with a volume of 33,566 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,098.50.

In other news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

