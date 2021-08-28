RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Down 48.4% in August

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 29th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of RCAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 8,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76. RenovaCare has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.98.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

