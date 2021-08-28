Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

