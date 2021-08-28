Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.83. The stock had a trading volume of 284,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.95. Repligen has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $276.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

