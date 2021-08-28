Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.49% of Repligen worth $162,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $1,459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.83. 284,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

