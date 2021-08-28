RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 44.0% in August

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the July 29th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS RSASF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. RESAAS Services has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01.

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. RESAAS Services had a negative net margin of 417.42% and a negative return on equity of 838.93%.

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

