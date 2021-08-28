ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 106.1% in August

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 280,850 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

