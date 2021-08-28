Reviewing Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and Prometheus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -1,093.35% -26.28% -24.01% Prometheus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altimmune and Prometheus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00 Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Altimmune presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.41%. Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. Given Altimmune’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and Prometheus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $8.19 million 71.22 -$49.04 million ($1.91) -7.69 Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 718.55 -$37.14 million N/A N/A

Prometheus Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altimmune.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer. Altimmune was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

