Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PCB Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

37.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 3.14 $16.17 million $1.04 18.66 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.98 $3.21 billion N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PCB Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 29.16%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 29.64% 11.73% 1.37% Banco Bradesco 20.84% 16.96% 1.52%

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

