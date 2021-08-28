Reviewing Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cambium Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 6 0 2.75 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.18%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 14.09% 63.79% 23.27% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $278.46 million 3.63 $18.58 million $0.70 54.46 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 22.89 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

