Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $23,761,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

