Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $391.58

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.58 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 396.56 ($5.18). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 44,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £241.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

