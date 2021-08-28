Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

