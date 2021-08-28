Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

