RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.